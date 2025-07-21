Charlotte Hornets Player Reportedly On NBA Trading Block
Josh Green spent the 2024-25 season playing for the Charlotte Hornets.
The former Arizona star finished the year with averages of 7.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 42.8% from the field and 39.1% from the three-point range in 68 games.
According to Evan Sidery of Forbes, Green is now available on the trading block.
Via Sidery: "The Hornets are open to trading Josh Green, who they acquired last summer from the Mavericks.
Green had a down year, but the 24-year-old has strong bounce back potential on a contending team.
Green will make $13.7 million, then become a $14.7 million expiring contract in 2026."
Green was the 18th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
He had spent the first four years of his career playing for the Dallas Mavericks.
His career averages are 6.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 48.2% from the field and 38.0% from the three-point range in 291 games.
Via @NBA_University (on February 12, 2023): "Josh Green over the last 5 games:
36.5 MPG
17.4 PPG
69.9 TS%
42.3 3P% on 5.2 att/g
He’s proving to be an excellent shooter and extremely high motor player. He has the fastest average movement speed on defense in the NBA—passes the eye test, always playing with his hair on fire."
As for the Hornets, they last made the NBA playoffs during the 2016 season.
They finished last year as the 14th seed with a 19-63 record.