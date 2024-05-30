Charlotte Hornets Player Reveals Crazy Michael Jordan Story
Brandon Miller is coming off a productive rookie season for the Charlotte Hornets.
Before the season began, NBA legend Michael Jordan sold his share of the team after being the owner for 13 years.
That said, Miller still got a chance to spend time around Jordan and he recently shared an awesome story during an appearance on the Knuckleheads Podcast.
Miller: "It was my first workout. He was talking cash money to me. He was talking cash money. I seen him air ball that free throw and then it was just up from there. Jordan missing a free throw is crazy."
Jordan is seen by many as the greatest player of all time.
He won six NBA Championships during his 13 seasons playing for the Chicago Bulls.
That said, he is now 61-years-old, so air balling a free throw is not that big of a deal.
As for Miller, he was the second pick in the 2023 NBA Draft out of Alabama.
He finished his first year in the NBA with averages of 17.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while shooting 44.0% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 74 games.
There is no question that Miller showed he has the potential to be an All-Star.
The Hornets struggled and finished the year with a 21-61 record.
They were the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference and missed the NBA playoffs for the eighth straight season.
If the Hornets can remain healthy, they will be a contender for a top-ten seed in the east next season.