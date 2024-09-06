Charlotte Hornets Player Shuts Down Trade Rumor
Vasilije Micic is coming off a season where he appeared in 60 games for the Charlotte Hornets and Oklahoma City Thunder.
He finished the year with averages of 7.0 points, 1.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 27.9% from the three-point range.
Over the summer, he played with Serbia at the 2024 Olympics in Paris (they won the Bronze medal).
There had been speculation that Micic could be a trade target for the Denver Nuggets (to join forces with his Serbia teammate Nikola Jokic).
However, Micic says he will begin the season with Charlotte.
Micic (via Eurohoops.net, h/t HoopsHype): "I am staying in Charlotte. That is official,” he mentioned countering the link to a trade to the Denver Nuggets and joining forces with international teammate Nikola Jokic in the NBA, “All these rumors out there, I did not want to comment until something concrete. Probably, there was some interest, but nothing contract enough for me to comment. I am happy they want me here and I think the next season will be more productive for me."
The Hornets are coming off a tough season where they were the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 21-61 record.
They have been unable to make the NBA playoffs since the 2016 season when Kemba Walker was still on the roster (eight years ago).
That said, the Hornets have young talent on the roster such as Brandon Miller, LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges.