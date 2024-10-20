Charlotte Hornets React To Seth Curry's Instagram Post
Seth Curry has established himself as a productive role player over his ten seasons in the NBA.
The former Duke star finished last year with averages of 5.1 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 39.2% from the field and 35.2% from the three-point range in 44 games (four starts) for the Charlotte Hornets and Philadelphia 76ers.
Over the offseason, Curry signed a new deal with Charlotte.
Recently, Curry made a post to Instagram that had over 13,000 likes.
He captioned his post: "Preseason reps 🏀 ☑️"
One person to leave a comment was the Charlotte Hornets.
They wrote: "🔥"
Delon Wright, Miles Bridges, Steph Curry, Brandon Miller, Steve Nash, Joe Johnson, Tobias Harris, Dell Curry and Grant Williams were among the NBA players to like his post.
In addition to the Hornets and 76ers, Curry has also spent time with the Dallas Mavericks, Brooklyn Nets, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers and Memphis Grizzlies.
His career averages are 10.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 43.1% from the three-point range in 482 regular season games.
He has appeared in 41 NBA playoff games (16 starts), and was with Portland when they reached the 2019 Western Conference finals.
The Hornets will play their first game of the regular season on Wednesday evening when they visit the Houston Rockets in Texas.
They have been unable to make the NBA playoffs since the 2016 season (eight years ago).