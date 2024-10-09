Charlotte Hornets Release 2-Year NBA Player After Heat Game
On Tuesday evening, the Charlotte Hornets hosted the Miami Heat in North Carolina.
The Hornets won by a score of 111-108 to improve to 1-1 in the preseason.
Duane Washington Jr. finished the victory with five points while shooting 2/7 from the field in 11 minutes of playing time.
After the game, the Hornets announced that they have waived the former Ohio State star.
Via Charlotte Hornets PR: "OFFICIAL: The @hornets have waived guard Duane Washington Jr., who appeared in two preseason games with the team."
Washington Jr. has spent two seasons in the NBA with the Indiana Pacers and Phoenix Suns.
His career averages are 9.1 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 39.1% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 79 regular season games.
Washington Jr. did not play in the NBA last season.
He had been acquired by the Hornets as part of the Karl-Anthony Towns three-team trade with the New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves.
Via ESPN's Bobby Marks: "Charlotte announced that they have waived Duane Washington Jr.
Washington Jr. was acquired as part of the Karl-Anthony Towns trade to New York.
The Hornets received cash from NY to offset his $2.2M salary this season.
Years 2 and 3 of the contract were non-guaranteed."
The Hornets will play their first game of the regular season on October 23 when they visit Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets in Texas.
Last season, they missed the NBA playoffs for the eighth straight year.