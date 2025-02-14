Charlotte Hornets Release 2-Year NBA Player After Magic Game
Isaiah Wong is currently in the middle of his second season in the NBA.
He is averaging 6.0 points 1.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 39.0% from the field and 39.4% from the three-point range in 20 games for the Charlotte Hornets.
On Thursday, the Hornets announced that they had waived Wong.
Via Hornets.com: "Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson announced today the team has waived two-way guard Isaiah Wong."
The Hornets most recently lost to the Orlando Magic by a score of 102-86.
Wong finished the loss with seven points and one assist while shooting 3/7 from the field and 1/1 from the three-point range in 16 minutes of playing time.
The 24-year-old was the 55th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft out of Miami.
He spent part of his rookie season with the Utah Jazz.
Via NBA G League on November 26: "After dropping a career-high 41 points and averaging 27.8 points per game on 53% shooting and 58% from 3-point range in a 4-0 week, @slcstars guard Isaiah Wong is your NBA G League Player of the Week."
As for the Hornets, they are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 13-39 record in 52 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak (and 1-9 over their last ten).
Following the Magic, the Hornets will play their next game on Wednesday when they visit LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in California.
The Hornets will now have an open two-way roster spot.