Charlotte Hornets Release 3-Year NBA Player
Marques Bolden is coming off a year where he appeared in 11 games (two starts) for the Charlotte Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks.
The former Duke star finished the season with averages of 3.4 points and 3.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 68.0% from the field in 11 games.
On Wednesday, the Hornets announced that they have waived Bolden.
Via Charlotte Hornets PR: "OFFICIAL: The @hornets have waived center Marques Bolden. Bolden, who signed a two-way contract with the team last season, averaged 4.1 points and 3.6 rebounds in nine appearances with Charlotte."
In addition to the Hornets and Bucks, Bolden has also spent time with the Cleveland Cavaliers over three seasons.
His career averages are 2.4 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 64.3% from the field in 18 games.
Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer added more details.
Via Boone: "#Hornets have waived Marques Bolden. Move opens up another two-way slot following the non-tendering of Amari Bailey."
Bolden had a solid year in the G League.
He averaged 12.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 54.4% from the field and 48.3% from the three-point range in 13 Showcase Cup games (12 starts).
As for the Hornets, they are coming off a season where they were the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 21-61 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the eighth straight season.
That said, the Hornets have a talented (young) roster that is led by LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.