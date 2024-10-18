Fastbreak

Charlotte Hornets Release Former NBA 1st-Round Pick

The Charlotte Hornets have waived Harry Giles.

Ben Stinar

Oct 11, 2017; Charlotte, NC, USA; A view of the Charlotte Hornets logo at half court prior to the game against the Boston Celtics at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images
On Thursday evening, the Charlotte Hornets played their final game of the preseason when they faced off against the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis.

They lost (in overtime) by a score of 121-116 to finish the preseason with a 2-3 record.

After the game, the Hornets made several roster cuts, and one person who got waived was Harry Giles.

Via Charlotte Hornets PR: "OFFICIAL: We have waived guard Charlie Brown Jr, center Harry Giles III and forward Keyontae Johnson."

Giles is coming off a season where he spent time with the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers.

He finished the year with averages of 2.4 points and 1.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field in 23 games.

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.