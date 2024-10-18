Charlotte Hornets Release Former NBA 1st-Round Pick
The Charlotte Hornets have waived Harry Giles.
On Thursday evening, the Charlotte Hornets played their final game of the preseason when they faced off against the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis.
They lost (in overtime) by a score of 121-116 to finish the preseason with a 2-3 record.
After the game, the Hornets made several roster cuts, and one person who got waived was Harry Giles.
Via Charlotte Hornets PR: "OFFICIAL: We have waived guard Charlie Brown Jr, center Harry Giles III and forward Keyontae Johnson."
Giles is coming off a season where he spent time with the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers.
He finished the year with averages of 2.4 points and 1.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field in 23 games.
