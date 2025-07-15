Charlotte Hornets Release Former NBA 1st-Round Pick

Just In: The Charlotte Hornets have waived Josh Okogie, league sources told @hoopshype. Okogie’s $7.75 million salary was set to guarantee today if he remained on the roster. Okogie averaged 8.9 points and 1.8 steals in 18.3 minutes per game in 15 games for Charlotte last season. https://t.co/xuWkCMCsVr