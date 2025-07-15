Charlotte Hornets Release Former NBA 1st-Round Pick
UPDATE: The move is official.
Josh Okogie spent the 2024-25 season playing for the Phoenix Suns and Charlotte Hornets.
The former Georgia Tech star had averages of 7.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field and 34.8% from the three-point range in 40 games.
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Hornets are now waiving Okogie.
Via Scotto: "Just In: The Charlotte Hornets have waived Josh Okogie, league sources told @hoopshype. Okogie’s $7.75 million salary was set to guarantee today if he remained on the roster. Okogie averaged 8.9 points and 1.8 steals in 18.3 minutes per game in 15 games for Charlotte last season."
Okogie was the 20th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
In addition to the Hornets and Suns, he has also spent time with the Minnesota Timberwolves over his seven seasons in the league.
His career averages are 6.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 40.6% from the field and 29.9% from the three-point range in 416 games.
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "The Hornets will be waiving Josh Okogie after attempting to find a trade before his contract guarantee date today.
Okogie instantly becomes one of the best wing defenders available in unrestricted free agency who will only command a veteran’s minimum salary."
The Hornets finished the 2024-25 season as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 19-63 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs (and the play-in tournament).