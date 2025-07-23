Charlotte Hornets Reportedly Release 24-Year-Old Guard
Damion Baugh spent his rookie season in the NBA playing for the Charlotte Hornets.
The 24-year-old had averages of 7.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 32.3% from the field and 21.4% from the three-point range in 15 games.
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Hornets will now waive Baugh.
Via Scotto: "The Charlotte Hornets are waiving two-way player Damion Baugh, league sources told @hoopshype . Charlotte is waiving Baugh to clear a spot for the addition of Antonio Reeves on a two-way contract."
ESPN's Shams Charania had first reported that the Hornets were signing Reeves.
Via Charania: "The Charlotte Hornets are signing guard Antonio Reeves to a two-way NBA deal, sources tell ESPN. The 2024 Pelicans second-round pick averaged 6.9 points and 40% 3-point shooting in 44 games as a rookie last season."
The Hornets are a team that has been in rebuilding mode over the last few seasons.
They finished last year as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 19-63 record.
Via James Plowright of CLTure: "I’ll never forget the day Baugh’s was signed. Joined the team hours before tip off against Orlando, he the played 26 minutes and had a good game scoring 16 pts 5 reb 3ast. One heck of a debut.
Best of luck to Baugh, he’s a good kit and hard worker, should catch on somewhere."
The Hornets have been among the most active teams in the NBA over the 2025 offseason.