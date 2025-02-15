Charlotte Hornets Reportedly Sign Former Duke Star
UPDATE: The signing is official.
Wendell Moore Jr. began his season with the Detroit Pistons.
The former Duke star had been averaging 3.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field and 28.6% from the three-point range in 20 games.
On Saturday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Charlotte Hornets will sign Moore Jr.
Via Charania: "The Charlotte Hornets are signing former Pistons and Timberwolves guard Wendell Moore to a two-way NBA deal, sources tell ESPN."
Moore Jr. was the 26th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft after three years at Duke.
He has spent part of three seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Pistons.
His career averages are 1.7 points and 1.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 16.2% from the three-point range in 74 games.
Via Mike Schmitz (on May 21, 2022): "Great time breaking down film with Duke wing Wendell Moore here in Chicago. The 20-year-old made a big jump as a junior averaging 13.4 PTS, 5.3 REBS, and 4.4 AST on 54% from 2 and 41% from 3. Measured 6-6, 217 pounds with a 7-1 wingspan. Plug and play."
The Hornets are currently the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 13-39 record in 52 games.
They have gone 1-9 over their last ten games (and are in the middle of a three-game losing streak).
On Wednesday night, the Hornets will resume action when they visit LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in California.