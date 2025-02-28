Charlotte Hornets Reportedly Sign Former NBA 1st-Round Pick After Mavs Game
On Thursday night, the Charlotte Hornets lost to the Dallas Mavericks (in Texas) by a score of 103-96.
After the game, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Hornets will sign Malachi Flynn.
Via Charania: "The Charlotte Hornets are signing guard Malachi Flynn to a 10-day contract, sources tell ESPN. Flynn has played for the Austin Spurs in the G League this season and now enters his fifth NBA season."
Flynn had been averaging 21.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 47.5% from the field and 37.9% from the three-point range in 18 games (16 starts).
Via Hornets Muse: "Malachi Flynn Last Season For The Detroit Pistons:
— 24 Games
— 14.3 Mins/Game
— 8.0 PPG
— 1.8 REB
— 2.1 AST
— 43% FG
I don’t hate this gamble on a proven player for the last 2-way slot!
He should bring instant impact for this Hornets team."
Flynn was the 29th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
He has spent part of four seasons in the NBA with the Toronto Raptors, New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons.
His career averages are 5.5 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 38.7% from the field and 33.4% from the three-point range in 213 games.
Via theScore: "Shout out to Malachi Flynn who just signed with the Hornets. One of the most unexpected 50-balls in recent memory."
The Hornets are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-44 record in 58 games.
They have lost five straight games.