Charlotte Hornets Reportedly Sign Former NBA 1st-Round Pick
Harry Giles is coming off a year where he appeared in 23 games for the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers.
He finished the season with averages of 2.4 points and 1.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field and 21.4% from the three-point range.
On Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Giles will sign a deal with the Charlotte Hornets.
Via Charania: "Free agent center Harry Giles has agreed to a one-year deal with the Charlotte Hornets, his agent Daniel Hazan of Hazan Sports Management told @TheAthletic. The Duke alum and North Carolina native returns home for a chance to compete for a roster spot with the Hornets."
Giles was the 20th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Duke.
He has spent four seasons in the NBA with the Sacramento Kings, Portland Trail Blazers, Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers.
His career averages are 5.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 50.8% from the field and 24.4% from the three-point range in 165 regular season games.
The 26-year-old has also appeared in one NBA playoff game with Portland.
Via Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer: "#Hornets have agreed to a deal with Harry Giles, league sources confirm. Hornets could use another big man and he'll be in the mix when camp begins in just over a week."
The Hornets finished last season as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 21-61 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the eighth straight season.