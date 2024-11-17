Charlotte Hornets Star Fined $100,000 By NBA Before Cavs Game
On Sunday evening, the Charlotte Hornets will face off against the Cavs in Ohio.
Before the game, the NBA announced that LaMelo Ball has been fined $100,000 by the league.
Via NBA Communications: "Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball has been fined $100,000 for making an offensive and derogatory comment in a postgame interview, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations."
The Hornets are coming off a thrilling 115-114 victroy over the Milwaukee Bucks (at home in Charlotte).
Ball made the game-winning free throws and was fined for comments he made after the victory.
He finished the game with 26 points, nine rebounds and six assists while shooting 7/20 from the field in 36 minutes of playing time.
The 2022 NBA All-Star is currently averaging 29.6 points, 5.3 reobunds, 6.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.0% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in his first 12 games.
He is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Cavs.
Via Hornets PR: "INJURY REPORT: @hornets @ CLE 11/17
Jeffries (R Hand), Richards (R Shoulder) and M Williams (L Foot) are out
Ball (L Index Finger Sprain), Bridges (R Knee, Injury Mgmt), and Mann (Low Back, Injury Mgmt) are questionable"
The Hornets enter the day as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 5-7 record in their first 12 games.
Following the Cavs, they will travel to New York for a showdown with Cam Thomas and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.