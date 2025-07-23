Charlotte Hornets Star LaMelo Ball Makes Cryptic Instagram Post
LaMelo Ball is one of the most popular players in the NBA.
The Charlotte Hornets star is coming off a year where he averaged 25.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 40.5% from the field and 33.9% from the three-point range in 47 games.
This week, Ball made a post to Instagram with a cryptic caption.
He wrote: "everyday some new 💩"
There were over 175,000 likes on Ball's post (and many people left comments).
Miles Bridges: "Naw fr 🤞🏽"
@maponmatata: "but life’s still lit"
@brandonwoodard76: "tuff melo"
@itsjayden30_: "I feel you bro"
Ball was the third pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
He has spent all five seasons of his career playing for the Hornets.
The 2022 NBA All-Star has career averages of 21.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 42.1% from the field and 36.5% from the three-point range in 231 games.
Via StatMuse (on November 23, 2024): "LaMelo tonight:
50 PTS (career-high)
5 REB
10 AST
6 3P
First player in franchise history with those numbers in a single game."
While Ball has had a strong start to his NBA career, he has been unable to make the playoffs.
The Hornets are coming off a year where they were the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 19-63 record.
They last made the NBA playoffs during the 2016 season (when Kemba Walker was still on the roster).