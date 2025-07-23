Fastbreak

Charlotte Hornets Star LaMelo Ball Makes Cryptic Instagram Post

LaMelo Ball made a post to Instagram.

Ben Stinar

Mar 1, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball practices before a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball practices before a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

LaMelo Ball is one of the most popular players in the NBA.

The Charlotte Hornets star is coming off a year where he averaged 25.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 40.5% from the field and 33.9% from the three-point range in 47 games.

This week, Ball made a post to Instagram with a cryptic caption.

He wrote: "everyday some new 💩"

There were over 175,000 likes on Ball's post (and many people left comments).

Miles Bridges: "Naw fr 🤞🏽"

@maponmatata: "but life’s still lit"

@brandonwoodard76: "tuff melo"

@itsjayden30_: "I feel you bro"

LaMelo Ball
Mar 25, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) looks around after being called for a foul during the second half against the Orlando Magic at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images / Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

Ball was the third pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

He has spent all five seasons of his career playing for the Hornets.

The 2022 NBA All-Star has career averages of 21.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 42.1% from the field and 36.5% from the three-point range in 231 games.

Via StatMuse (on November 23, 2024): "LaMelo tonight:

50 PTS (career-high)
5 REB
10 AST
6 3P

First player in franchise history with those numbers in a single game."

While Ball has had a strong start to his NBA career, he has been unable to make the playoffs.

The Hornets are coming off a year where they were the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 19-63 record.

They last made the NBA playoffs during the 2016 season (when Kemba Walker was still on the roster).

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.