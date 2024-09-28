Charlotte Hornets Starter Ruled Out For 2 Weeks
Mark Williams is coming off a productive season for the Charlotte Hornets.
He only appeared in 19 games, but the former Duke star averaged 12.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 64.9% from the field.
On Friday evening, the Hornets announced an injury update on Williams.
Via ESPN's Tim Bontemps: "The Hornets say Mark Williams suffered a tendon strain in his left foot and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, meaning he’ll miss training camp and the beginning of preseason.
Williams, the 15th pick in 2022, was limited to just 19 games last season due to injuries."
Williams is one of the best young stars on the Hornets at just 22.
The Hornets do not play their first game of the new season until October 23 when they visit the Houston Rockets in Texas.
Based on the update, it's possible that Williams will be able to be in action when they begin the season.
The Hornets are coming off a year where they were the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 21-61 record.
They have been unable to make the NBA playoffs since the 2016 season when Kemba Walker was still on the roster (eight years ago).
That said, the Hornets have an extremely talented core of young players in Brandon Miller, LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges and Williams.
If the team is able to have a healthy season, they could compete for a play-in tournament spot (one of the top-ten seeds).