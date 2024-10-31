Chet Holmgren's Block On Victor Wembanyama Went Viral In Spurs-Thunder Game
On Wednesday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder are hosting the San Antonio Spurs in Oklahoma.
All eyes are on the matchup between Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren.
During the first quarter, Holmgren had a huge block on Wembanyama that went viral on social media.
The former Gonzaga star had six points, one rebound, one steal and one block while shooting 2/3 from the field in his first five minutes of playing time.
Many NBA fans reacted to the play.
@ktkbabaa: "But he’s not on WHOS LEVEL?"
@mannothevibes_f.s: "Chet is to dangerous this year🔥🔥🔥"
@ok_concepts: "I was confused as to why this wasn’t 2 blocks but now I see why"
@peanutpatterson: "Great Effort by Chet! 👏🏻"
Holmgren came into the evening with averages of 23.7 points, 13.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per contest while shooting 56.3% from the field and 20.0% from the three-point range.
The Thunder are 3-0 in their first three games of the new season.
They most recently beat the Atlanta Hawks by a score of 128-104.
Holmgren finished with 25 points, nine rebounds, four assists, one steal and six blocks per contest while shooting 8/12 from the field and 3/5 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
Following the Spurs, the Thunder will play their next game on Thursday evening when they visit the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.
Last year, Holmgren helped the Thunder make the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season (four years ago).