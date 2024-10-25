Fastbreak

Chet Holmgren's Block Went Viral In Thunder-Nuggets Game

Chet Holmgren had a big block during Thursday's game.

Ben Stinar

Apr 9, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) reacts after a defensive play against Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Apr 9, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) reacts after a defensive play against Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

On Thursday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder are playing their first game of the season against the Denver Nuggets in Colorado.

During the first half, Chet Holmgren had an incredible block on Michael Porter Jr. that went viral on social media.

Via The NBA: "7'1" with a 7'6" wingspan 😳

Chet things on TNT."

Many fans reacted to Holmgren's big block.

@ReloadRex2: "GOAT CHET WHAT A BLOCK"

@Pleed13: "Should have won Rookie of the Year, now he's gunning for MVP"

@Rylan_Stiles: "What a block by Chet, my goodness."

@praisekeffa: "That Chet block was chills btw"

@ClutchPoints: "Chet Holmgren with a RIDICULOUS block on Michael Porter Jr. 🤯"

Holmgren finished last season with averages of 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.3 blocks per contest while shooting 53.0% from the field and 37.0% from the three-point range in 82 games.

At just 22, the former Gonzaga star has shown that he has the potential to be a superstar one day.

Last year, the Thunder were the first seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.

They made the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season and reached the second round before losing to the Dallas Mavericks in six games.

Following Denver, the Thunder will play their next game on Saturday evening when they visit the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.

Chet Holmgren
Oct 24, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) defends on Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

As for the Nuggets, they will resume action when they host James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday afternoon in Denver.

Last season, they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the playoffs.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.