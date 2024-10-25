Chet Holmgren's Block Went Viral In Thunder-Nuggets Game
On Thursday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder are playing their first game of the season against the Denver Nuggets in Colorado.
During the first half, Chet Holmgren had an incredible block on Michael Porter Jr. that went viral on social media.
Via The NBA: "7'1" with a 7'6" wingspan 😳
Chet things on TNT."
Many fans reacted to Holmgren's big block.
@ReloadRex2: "GOAT CHET WHAT A BLOCK"
@Pleed13: "Should have won Rookie of the Year, now he's gunning for MVP"
@Rylan_Stiles: "What a block by Chet, my goodness."
@praisekeffa: "That Chet block was chills btw"
@ClutchPoints: "Chet Holmgren with a RIDICULOUS block on Michael Porter Jr. 🤯"
Holmgren finished last season with averages of 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.3 blocks per contest while shooting 53.0% from the field and 37.0% from the three-point range in 82 games.
At just 22, the former Gonzaga star has shown that he has the potential to be a superstar one day.
Last year, the Thunder were the first seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They made the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season and reached the second round before losing to the Dallas Mavericks in six games.
Following Denver, the Thunder will play their next game on Saturday evening when they visit the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.
As for the Nuggets, they will resume action when they host James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday afternoon in Denver.
Last season, they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the playoffs.