Chet Holmgren Comments On Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Viral Instagram Post
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is in the middle of an incredible season where he has established himself as one of the best five players in the league.
On Monday, the All-Star guard made a post to Instagram that had over 240,000 likes in four hours.
He captioned his post: "art of war when the stakes are high i turn into a carnivore"
One person who left a comment was Thunder star Chet Holmgren.
His message had over 1,000 likes.
Holmgren wrote: "F**k a mixtape we just post the individual clips now😭"
Since Holmgren and Gilgeous-Alexander are among the best duos in the NBA, fans will likely enjoy seeing the interaction.
In addition to Holmgren, Jamal Crawford, Jalen Williams, Alex Caruso, RJ Barrett and Dennis Schroder were among the NBA players to like his post.
Gilgeous-Alexander is in his seventh NBA season (sixth with the Thunder).
He is averaging 33.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 52.6% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 66 games.
Via StatMuse: "Shai in March:
37.6 PPG (!!)
7.0 APG
1.1 SPG
1.3 BPG
54/40/95% (!!!)
His most PPG ever in a month."
The Thunder are also the first seed in the Western Conference with a 56-12 record in 68 games.
They have gone 9-1 over their last ten games (and won three straight).
On Wednesday night, the Thunder will host the Philadelphia 76ers in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.