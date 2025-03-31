Chet Holmgren's Current Injury Status For Bulls-Thunder Game
On Monday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Chicago Bulls.
For the game, the Thunder could be without one of their best players, as Chet Holmgren is on the injury report.
Holmgren missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Clemente Almanza of OKC Thunder Wire (on Sunday): "Thunder's injury report for tomorrow's game against the Bulls:
Chet Holmgren (hip injury management) is questionable
Isaiah Hartenstein (hip soreness) is questionable
Jaylin Williams (hip tightness) is questionable
Aaron Wiggins (Achilles tendinitis) is out
Ousmane Dieng (calf strain) is out"
Holmgren is averaging 14.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 2.3 blocks per contest while shooting 49.3% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 26 games.
He is in his second season (all with the Thunder).
The Thunder are the first seed in the Western Conference with a 62-12 record in 74 games.
They are in the middle of a nine-game winning streak.
Following their matchup with the Bulls, the Thunder will play their next game on Wednesday night when they remain at home to host the Detroit Pistons.
As for the Bulls, they are the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 33-41 record in 74 games.
They have won seven out of their last ten.
Following the Thunder, the Bulls will play their next game on Tuesday night when they host the Toronto Raptors in Chicgao.