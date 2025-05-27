Chet Holmgren's Dunk Went Viral In Thunder-Timberwolves Game
On Monday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder are playing the Minnesota Timberwolves (at the Target Center) for Game 4 of the Western Conference finals.
Chet Holmgren had 19 points, seven rebounds, one steal and two blocks while shooting 8/12 from the field and 2/3 from the three-point range in his first 26 minutes of playing time.
He also had a big dunk that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "CHET SPINS & FLUSHES THE DUNK 😳"
The Thunder have a 2-1 lead in the series, so they are attempting to put the Timberwolves on the verge of elimination, heading back to Oklahoma City for Game 5 on Wednesday night.
Via Joel Lorenzi of The Oklahoman: "Chet Holmgren has also been incredible. 3/3 in the fourth with two 3s, the vertical leap at Randle, a putback jam. Still the only true center to touch the floor this quarter.
The Big Three has 76 points between them."
Holmgren is in his second NBA season.
The former Gonzaga finished the regular season with averages of 15.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.2 blocks per contest while shooting 49.0% from the field and 37.9% from the three-point range in 32 games.
Via The NBA (on April 22): "Tonight Chet Holmgren joined Dwight Howard (2x), Shaquille O'Neal, Hakeem Olajuwon and Amar'e Stoudemire as the only players to total 20+ PTS, 10+ REB and 5+ BLK in a playoff game before turning 23 years old."