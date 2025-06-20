Chet Holmgren Facing Backlash From NBA Fans For Thunder-Pacers Game
On Thursday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder lost to the Indiana Pacers by a score of 108-91 (in Game 6 of the NBA Finals).
Chet Holmgren had a tough night, finishing with four points, seven rebounds and two blocks while shooting 2/10 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range in 24 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@spursbeliever: "Chet went from Wemby talks to Noah Clowney talks"
@Ar15Mvp: "We gotta have a serious talk about Chet"
Underdog: "Chet Holmgren with a chance to win the championship
- 4 points
- 0 Assists
- 22% FG
The LeBron James of Rudy Goberts"
@NewMediaSports_: "Chet Holmgren is a good player but even if okc win this series don’t compare him to Victor Wembanyama or Paolo Banchero"
@TrolledByShai: "I hope this game by Chet is remembered as one of the worst final performances ever"
Carson Breber: "My bad for saying I thought Chet would have a really good offensive series
They've allowed a LOT of physicality on his drives and rim attempts, which he's really struggled with (+ Turner's length). He's forced some middies and is 2-16 from three. Lots of ugly offense from him."
@bballbreakdown: "A good catch and shoot release time would be under 0.7 seconds
Chet is at about 1.0 seconds, which is enough time for someone his size to block it, which has happened multiple times this series"
@ReichelRadio: "It hurts watching Chet Holmgren play offense."
Game 7 of the series will be on Sunday night (in Oklahoma City).