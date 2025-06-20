Fastbreak

Chet Holmgren Facing Backlash From NBA Fans For Thunder-Pacers Game

Chet Holmgren played 24 minutes against the Pacers.

Ben Stinar

Jun 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) walks of the court after losing the Indiana Pacers in game six of the 2025 NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Jun 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) walks of the court after losing the Indiana Pacers in game six of the 2025 NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

On Thursday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder lost to the Indiana Pacers by a score of 108-91 (in Game 6 of the NBA Finals).

Chet Holmgren had a tough night, finishing with four points, seven rebounds and two blocks while shooting 2/10 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range in 24 minutes of playing time.

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

@spursbeliever: "Chet went from Wemby talks to Noah Clowney talks"

@Ar15Mvp: "We gotta have a serious talk about Chet"

Underdog: "Chet Holmgren with a chance to win the championship

- 4 points
- 0 Assists
- 22% FG

The LeBron James of Rudy Goberts"

@NewMediaSports_: "Chet Holmgren is a good player but even if okc win this series don’t compare him to Victor Wembanyama or Paolo Banchero"

Chet Holmgren
Jun 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) shoots the ball defended by Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) and guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) in the third quarter during game six of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

@TrolledByShai: "I hope this game by Chet is remembered as one of the worst final performances ever"

Carson Breber: "My bad for saying I thought Chet would have a really good offensive series

They've allowed a LOT of physicality on his drives and rim attempts, which he's really struggled with (+ Turner's length). He's forced some middies and is 2-16 from three. Lots of ugly offense from him."

@bballbreakdown: "A good catch and shoot release time would be under 0.7 seconds
Chet is at about 1.0 seconds, which is enough time for someone his size to block it, which has happened multiple times this series"

@ReichelRadio: "It hurts watching Chet Holmgren play offense."

Jun 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) shoots the ball againstIndiana Pacers center Tony Bradley (13) during the first half of game six of the 2025 NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Game 7 of the series will be on Sunday night (in Oklahoma City).

