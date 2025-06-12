Fastbreak

Chet Holmgren Facing Backlash From NBA World For Thunder-Pacers Game

Chet Holmgren played 35 minutes against the Pacers.

Ben Stinar

Jun 11, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) drives to the basket against Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) and center Myles Turner (33) during the first half during game three of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Jun 11, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) drives to the basket against Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) and center Myles Turner (33) during the first half during game three of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

On Wednesday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder played the Indiana Pacers for Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

The Thunder lost by a score of 116-107 (in Indiana).

Chet Holmgren finished with 20 points, ten rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 6/15 from the field and 0/6 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

theScore: "Chet Holmgren in the final few minutes:"

@SeanFelenczak: "Chet Holmgren is so massively overrated by the NBA nerd discourse"

Evan Sidery: "Chet Holmgren is shooting 31.6% in the NBA Finals when defended by Myles Turner:

6-of-19 FGA (31.6%)
6 blocked shots

Turner is getting the best of Holmgren in one-on-one situations."

Rafael Barlowe: "On paper Chet Holmgren is outplaying Myles Turner and having a good game w/ 20 points and 10 rebounds.

But watching the game, it’s clear he’s struggling with Indiana’s physicality"

@PurpGolded: "TURNER OWNS CHET HOLMGREN"

@JumpmanJLow: "he young, it shows"

@merctial: "Chet “better than Paolo” Holmgren can’t even get a rebound off Nembhard"

Chet Holmgren
Jun 11, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) celebrates with center Chet Holmgren during the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers in game three of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Thunder now trail the Pacers 2-1 in the series with Game 4 on Friday night (also in Indiana).

Holmgren was the second pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Gonzaga.

He is in his second year playing (after missing his first season due to injury).

Via Skip Bayless: "I AM STUNNED AND OUTRAGED OVER MY HEARTLESS, GUTLESS “PROHIBITIVE FAVES” WHO JUST GOT BLOWN OFF THE FLOOR IN THE 4th."

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.