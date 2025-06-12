Chet Holmgren Facing Backlash From NBA World For Thunder-Pacers Game
On Wednesday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder played the Indiana Pacers for Game 3 of the NBA Finals.
The Thunder lost by a score of 116-107 (in Indiana).
Chet Holmgren finished with 20 points, ten rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 6/15 from the field and 0/6 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
theScore: "Chet Holmgren in the final few minutes:"
@SeanFelenczak: "Chet Holmgren is so massively overrated by the NBA nerd discourse"
Evan Sidery: "Chet Holmgren is shooting 31.6% in the NBA Finals when defended by Myles Turner:
6-of-19 FGA (31.6%)
6 blocked shots
Turner is getting the best of Holmgren in one-on-one situations."
Rafael Barlowe: "On paper Chet Holmgren is outplaying Myles Turner and having a good game w/ 20 points and 10 rebounds.
But watching the game, it’s clear he’s struggling with Indiana’s physicality"
@PurpGolded: "TURNER OWNS CHET HOLMGREN"
@JumpmanJLow: "he young, it shows"
@merctial: "Chet “better than Paolo” Holmgren can’t even get a rebound off Nembhard"
The Thunder now trail the Pacers 2-1 in the series with Game 4 on Friday night (also in Indiana).
Holmgren was the second pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Gonzaga.
He is in his second year playing (after missing his first season due to injury).
