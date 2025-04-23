Chet Holmgren Made NBA History In Grizzlies-Thunder Game
On Tuesday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder hosted the Memphis Grizzlies for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.
The Thunder won by a score of 118-99 to take a 2-0 lead in the series.
Via Justin Russo: "Worst point differential suffered in a sweep in NBA history is -101. Thunder have already outscored the Grizzlies by 70 points through 2 games. So, this could get up there!"
Chet Holmgren finished the victory with 20 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks while shooting 6/14 from the field and 3/8 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history.
Via The NBA: "Tonight Chet Holmgren joined Dwight Howard (2x), Shaquille O'Neal, Hakeem Olajuwon and Amar'e Stoudemire as the only players to total 20+ PTS, 10+ REB and 5+ BLK in a playoff game before turning 23 years old."
Holmgren finished his second NBA season with averages of 15.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.2 blocks per contest while shooting 49.0% from the field and 37.9% from the three-point range in 32 games.
Via @StatMamba: "Chet Holmgren becomes the 5th player in franchise history to have a playoff game with:
20+ PTS
10+ REB
5+ BLK"
The Thunder are coming an incredible regular season where they went 68-14.
At home, they are 35-6 in 41 games.
Game 3 of the series will be on Thursday night in Memphis.
Via StatMuse: "Chet in Game 2:
20 PTS
11 REB
5 BLK
First sophomore with those numbers in a playoff game since Tim Duncan."