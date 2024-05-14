Chet Holmgren Made NBA History In Thunder-Mavs Game 4
On Monday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder faced off against the Dallas Mavericks (in Texas) for Game 4 of their second-round playoff series.
The Thunder won by a score of 100-96 to tie up the series at 2-2.
Star rookie Chet Holmgren had a good game and finished with 18 points, nine rebounds, one steal and four blocks while shooting 6/9 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history.
Via NBA History: "Chet Holmgren becomes the 4th rookie in NBA history to total 120+ PTS, 60+ REB and 20+ BLK through their first 8 career postseason games, joining:
David Robinson
Alonzo Mourning
Tim Duncan"
Holmgren had an excellent rookie season with averages of 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.3 blocks per contest while shooting 53.0% from the field and 37.0% from the three-point range in 82 games.
The Thunder are the first seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They beat the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round (in four games).
Game 5 of the series will be on Wednesday evening in Oklahoma City.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against either the Denver Nuggets or the Minnesota Timberwolves.
That series is tied up at 2-2 with Game 5 on Tuesday evening in Denver, Colorado.
Last year, the Mavs and Thunder both missed the NBA playoffs.
The Thunder are in the playoffs for the first since the 2020 season.