Chet Holmgren Made NBA History In Thunder-Mavs Game
On Saturday afternoon, the Oklahoma City Thunder are playing the Dallas Mavericks (in Texas) for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series.
Rookie Chet Holmgren started the day with four points, five rebounds, three assists, one steal and four blocks while shooting 2/6 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in his first 23 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history.
Via StatMuse: "Chet Holmgren is the first rookie with 20+ blocks in the playoffs since Myles Turner in 2016."
Holmgren finished the regular season with averages of 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.3 blocks per contest while shooting 53.0% from the field and 37.0% from the three-point range in 82 games.
He helped lead the Thunder to the first seed in the Western Confernece with a 57-25 record.
They are also in the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season when Chris Paul was still on the roster.
The Thunder beat the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round (in four games).
They are currently tied up with the Mavs at 1-1.
Most recently, the Thunder lost Game 2 (at home) by a score of 119-110.
Holmgren had 11 points, six rebounds, six assists and two blocks while shooting 4/12 from the field and 1/6 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
Game 4 of the series will be on Monday evening in Dallas.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against the Denver Nuggets or the Minnesota Timberwolves.