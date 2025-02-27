Chet Holmgren Made Oklahoma City Thunder History Against Nets
On Wednesday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Brooklyn Nets (in New York) by a score of 129-121.
Chet Holmgren finished the win with 22 points, 17 rebounds, four assists, two steals and three blocks while shootng 7/12 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.
He also made Thunder history.
Via StatMuse: "Chet Holmgren vs Brooklyn:
22 PTS
17 REB
4 AST
2 STL
3 BLK
The first player in Thunder history to reach those numbers in a game."
Holmgren is in the middle of another productive season with averages of 15.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 2.9 blocks per contest while shooting 50.9% from the field and 40.4% from the three-point range in 16 games.
Via Brandon Rahbar of Daily Thunder: "Chet Holmgren since his return from injury:
14.7 PTS
8.5 REB
1.5 AST
1.2 STL
3.3 BLK
52% FG
45% 3PT
27.4 MIN
Chet leads the NBA in blocks in February."
With the win over Brooklyn, the Thunder improved to 47-11 in 58 games, which has them as the first seed in the Western Conference.
They have gone 8-2 over their last ten.
Following the Nets, the Thunder will play their next game on Friday night when they visit Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Georgia.
Via Real Sports: "Chet Holmgren tonight
Averaging 18p/10r with 3b over his last four."