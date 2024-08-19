Chet Holmgren Makes Honest Statement About Victor Wembanyama Rivalry
Oklahoma City Thunder star Chet Holmgren is coming off an excellent rookie season in the NBA.
The former Gonzaga star averaged 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.3 blocks per contest while shooting 53.0% from the field and 37.0% from the three-point range in 82 games.
However, he did not win the 2024 Rookie of The Year Award.
San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama won the award, and the two have basketball fans very excited about their future rivalry.
Recently, Holmgren was on Paul George's podcast (Podcast P with Paul George), and he was asked about Wembanyama.
Holmgren: "People be like, 'Ya'll got beef?' I'm like, beef? We're out there competing... Why do I got beef with him? Honestly, I don't even know the guy. We just play basketball against each other... As competitors, neither of us want to lose. Neither of us want to let the other person get a bucket or anything. We're always gonna compete, and if people take it as we got beef, then those people don't really understand competing, I guess."
Wembanyama finished his season with averages of 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 71 games.
Holmgren went 2-1 in their three matchups.
The Thunder finished the season as the first seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the NBA playoffs.
On the other hand, the Spurs missed the 2024 playoffs.
They were the 14th seed with a 22-60 record.