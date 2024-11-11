Chet Holmgren Posts Instagram Story After Scary Injury In Warriors-Thunder Game
On Sunday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder are playing Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors at home in Oklahoma.
During the first half, Chet Holmgren suffered a scary injury.
Via Warriors on NBCS: "Chet Holmgren was injured and had to be helped off the court after contesting an Andrew Wiggins layup"
Holmgren has been ruled out for the remainder of the night.
Via NBA on ESPN: "The Thunder announced Chet Holmgren will not return to Sunday night’s game vs Warriors.
Holmgren suffered an injury in the first quarter after contesting an Andrew Wiggins layup."
That said, Holmgren posted an Instagram story from the locker room.
Holmgren wrote: "Go get this one boys"
For Thunder fans, it's a good sign that Holmgren is in good spirits.
He had come into the evening with averages of 18.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.9 blocks per contest while shooting 51.9% from the field and 40.0% from the three-point range in nine games.
Via Chris Walder of Odds Shark: "You can never predict injuries, but the amount of All-Star talent that's falling off right now is crazy.
Here's hoping we don't add Chet Holmgren to that list, but the fact that he needed help exiting the court isn't a good sign, of course."
The Thunder are 8-1 in their first nine games of the new season.
Following the Warriors, they will play their next game on Monday evening when they remain in Oklahoma City to host the Los Angeles Clippers.