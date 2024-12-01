Chet Holmgren Reacts To Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Instagram Post After Thunder-Lakers Game
On Friday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder played the Los Angeles Lakers in California.
Despite continuing to play without Chet Holmgren and Alex Caruso, the Thunder won by a score of 101-93.
All-Star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 36 points, six rebounds, nine assists, two steals and one block while shooting 13/28 from the field and 3/10 from the three-point range.
After the game, Gilgeous-Alexander made a post to Instagram that had over 200,000 likes in four hours.
He captioned his post: "the swag is crazy"
One person who left a comment was Holmgren.
His comment had over 2,000 likes in four hours.
He wrote: "Swag is just SGA when he gets the W"
Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 29.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 50.3% from the field and 33.9% from the three-point range in 19 games.
The Thunder are also the best team in the Western Conference with a 15-4 record in 19 games.
They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak.
Following the Lakers, the Thunder will resume action on Sunday evening when they visit the Houston Rockets in Texas.
As for Holmgren, he had been averaging 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.6 blocks per contest while shooting 50.5% from the field and 37.8% from the three-point range in 10 games before getting hurt.
Via NBA on ESPN on November 11: "The Thunder said an update on Holmgren's status will be provided in eight to 10 weeks."