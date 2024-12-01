Fastbreak

Chet Holmgren Reacts To Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Instagram Post After Thunder-Lakers Game

Chet Holmgren commented on his Oklahoma City Thunder teammate's Instagram post.

Ben Stinar

Apr 21, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts to forward Chet Holmgren (7) blocking a shot by a New Orleans Pelicans player during the second quarter of game one of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
/ Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

On Friday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder played the Los Angeles Lakers in California.

Despite continuing to play without Chet Holmgren and Alex Caruso, the Thunder won by a score of 101-93.

All-Star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 36 points, six rebounds, nine assists, two steals and one block while shooting 13/28 from the field and 3/10 from the three-point range.

After the game, Gilgeous-Alexander made a post to Instagram that had over 200,000 likes in four hours.

He captioned his post: "the swag is crazy"

One person who left a comment was Holmgren.

His comment had over 2,000 likes in four hours.

He wrote: "Swag is just SGA when he gets the W"

Chet Holmgren's Comment
Chet Holmgren's Comment / November 30

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 29.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 50.3% from the field and 33.9% from the three-point range in 19 games.

The Thunder are also the best team in the Western Conference with a 15-4 record in 19 games.

They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak.

Following the Lakers, the Thunder will resume action on Sunday evening when they visit the Houston Rockets in Texas.

As for Holmgren, he had been averaging 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.6 blocks per contest while shooting 50.5% from the field and 37.8% from the three-point range in 10 games before getting hurt.

Via NBA on ESPN on November 11: "The Thunder said an update on Holmgren's status will be provided in eight to 10 weeks."

