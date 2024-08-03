Chet Holmgren Reacts To Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Instagram Post

Who is the Olympic MVP so far?



LeBron — 16.5 PPG | 7.0 RPG | 7.0 APG

Shai — 19.0 PPG | 4.0 RPG | 4.0 APG

Jokic — 17.0 PPG | 10.0 RPG | 8.5 APG

Schroder — 19.7 PPG | 3.0 RPG | 9.0 APG

Wemby — 17.0 PPG | 10.7 RPG | 3.0 APG pic.twitter.com/xwR0tSW22p