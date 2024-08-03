Fastbreak

Chet Holmgren Reacts To Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Instagram Post

Chet Holmgren commented on his Oklahoma City Thunder teammate's Instagram post.

Ben Stinar

Dec 8, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7), and guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) celebrate after Chet Holmgren scores a basket against the Golden State Warriors during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 8, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7), and guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) celebrate after Chet Holmgren scores a basket against the Golden State Warriors during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports / Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is currently playing for Canada at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

On Friday, Canada defeated Spain by a score of 88-85 to improve to a perfect 3-0 in the tournament.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 20 points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 5/11 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range.

Via The NBA: "Canada secures the win over Spain... improving to 3-0 in Group A play! 🇨🇦

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 20 PTS (5-11 FGM) Andrew Nembhard: 18 PTS (8-10 FGM) RJ Barrett: 16 PTS (6-10 FGM)"

After the game, Gilgeous-Alexander made a post to Instagram that had over 270,000 likes and 1,300 comments in six hours.

Gilgeous-Alexander captioned his post: "qualified 🇨🇦"

One person who commented was Thunder star Chet Holmgren.

His comment had over 500 likes in four hours.

Holmgren wrote: "🍁Jordan"

Chet Holmgren's Comment
Chet Holmgren's Comment / August 2

Gilgeous-Alexander has been one of the best players in the 2024 Olympics.

Via StatMuse: "Who is the Olympic MVP so far?

LeBron — 16.5 PPG | 7.0 RPG | 7.0 APG
Shai — 19.0 PPG | 4.0 RPG | 4.0 APG
Jokic — 17.0 PPG | 10.0 RPG | 8.5 APG
Schroder — 19.7 PPG | 3.0 RPG | 9.0 APG
Wemby — 17.0 PPG | 10.7 RPG | 3.0 APG"

Holmgren and Gilgeous-Alexander are among the best duos in the NBA.

Despite being young, the Thunder are coming off a season where the were the first seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.

They lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the NBA playoffs.

Published
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.