Chet Holmgren Reacts To Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Instagram Post
Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is currently playing for Canada at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
On Friday, Canada defeated Spain by a score of 88-85 to improve to a perfect 3-0 in the tournament.
Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 20 points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 5/11 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range.
Via The NBA: "Canada secures the win over Spain... improving to 3-0 in Group A play! 🇨🇦
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 20 PTS (5-11 FGM) Andrew Nembhard: 18 PTS (8-10 FGM) RJ Barrett: 16 PTS (6-10 FGM)"
After the game, Gilgeous-Alexander made a post to Instagram that had over 270,000 likes and 1,300 comments in six hours.
Gilgeous-Alexander captioned his post: "qualified 🇨🇦"
One person who commented was Thunder star Chet Holmgren.
His comment had over 500 likes in four hours.
Holmgren wrote: "🍁Jordan"
Gilgeous-Alexander has been one of the best players in the 2024 Olympics.
Via StatMuse: "Who is the Olympic MVP so far?
LeBron — 16.5 PPG | 7.0 RPG | 7.0 APG
Shai — 19.0 PPG | 4.0 RPG | 4.0 APG
Jokic — 17.0 PPG | 10.0 RPG | 8.5 APG
Schroder — 19.7 PPG | 3.0 RPG | 9.0 APG
Wemby — 17.0 PPG | 10.7 RPG | 3.0 APG"
Holmgren and Gilgeous-Alexander are among the best duos in the NBA.
Despite being young, the Thunder are coming off a season where the were the first seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the NBA playoffs.