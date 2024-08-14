Chet Holmgren Reacts To Viral Devin Booker Video
Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker is coming off an excellent summer playing for Team USA at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
He won his second Gold medal and finished the closeout game with 15 points, six rebounds and three assists while shooting 6/9 from the field.
Following the victory, Team USA went to a local spot to celebrate.
There was a video of Booker leaving on a bike that got a lot of views on social media.
Via House of Highlights: "Book leaving the club on a bike is GOLD 💀
(via twinsparis/TT)"
One person who left a comment was Oklahoma City Thunder star Chet Holmgren.
His comment had over 10,000 likes.
Holmgren wrote: "That is a restaurant 😭"
Booker got a lot of praise for the way he handled his role with Team USA.
Via David Aldridge of The Athletic on August 10: "Steve Kerr shouts out Devin Booker at the end of the U.S. press conference. "He was incredible this entire round. Just what he does, play to play to play. Rock solid. Completely changed his role from the NBA to now. He was kind of our unsung MVP. I just wanted to say that.""
Booker finished his ninth season in the NBA with averages of 27.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest while shooting 49.2% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range.
He has led the Suns to the NBA playoffs in each of the previous four seasons (and the Finals in 2021).