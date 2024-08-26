Chet Holmgren Reveals Emotional Reaction To Josh Giddey Trade
Josh Giddey is coming off another productive season for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
He averaged 12.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest while shooting 47.5% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range in 80 games.
However, Giddey fell out of the rotation during the NBA playoffs, and the Thunder traded him to the Chicago Bulls over the summer.
Via The Chicago Bulls on June 21: "OFFICIAL: We have acquired Josh Giddey from Oklahoma City in exchange for Alex Caruso."
Recently, Holmgren was on Paul George's podcast (Podcast P with Paul George).
He spoke about losing Giddey.
Holmgren: "I was f**king hurt when I saw that Giddey wasn't going to be on our team anymore. We all rocked with him, that's our dog. Still is. He's gonna go do great things in Chicago. We're excited for him."
Giddey was the sixth pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and spent the first three years of his career with the Thunder.
Last year, the Thunder were the first seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They made the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season and swept the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round (before losing to the Dallas Mavericks in six games).
Meanwhile, Holmgren is already among the best players in the league after his strong rookie season.
He finished with averages of 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.3 blocks per contest while shooting 53.0% from the field and 37.0% from the three-point range in 82 games.