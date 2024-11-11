Chet Holmgren Sends Out Viral Post On X After Warriors-Thunder Game
On Sunday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder lost to the Golden State Warriors (at home) by a score of 127-116.
During the game, Chet Holmgren suffered a scary injury.
Following the game, the Thunder announced that he would be out for at least eight weeks.
Holmgren sent out a heartfelt post after the injury that had over 25,000 likes in less than 24 hours.
He wrote: "Can’t tell if I feel better or worse about this having been through something similar before. On one hand I know how to approach it, I know what to do, what not to do and how beautiful the other side is. But on the other hand I’ve felt the frustration of this process, and the wear it puts on your mind. Most of all I’m hurt I can’t help my teammates and play for our fans and supporters for a while. Everyone who sticks with me and our team, along with my need for hoops, is a big part of my passion to return. Don’t pity me or feel bad, there’s lots of people out there rn with real problems that don’t heal. Anyways excuse my rambling just wanted to address our okc fans and family🧡💙🤍
Thoughts from da hospital bed
-7"
Holmgren is averaging 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.6 blocks per contest while shooting 50.5% from the field and 37.8% from the three-point range.
The Thunder are 8-2 in their first ten games and will resume action on Monday when they host the Los Angeles Clippers.