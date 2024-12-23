Chet Holmgren Shares 2-Word Reaction To Alex Caruso News
Alex Caruso is in his first season with the Oklahoma City Thunder after getting traded (via the Chicago Bulls) over the offseason.
The 2020 NBA Champion is averaging 5.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 38.5% from the field and 27.0% from the three-point range in 19 games.
While Caruso has not put up big numbers, he is an elite defender and reliable veteran who is expected to help the Thunder make a deep playoff run.
On Sunday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Caruso will sign an $81 million extension with the franchise.
Via Charania: "Caruso is among NBA’s elite perimeter defenders, ranking in top five in deflections, field-goal % allowed as contesting defender and points per direct pick allowed as ball-handler defender, per ESPN Research.Deal keeps Caruso out of free agency, under contract through 2028-29."
One person who reacted to the big news was his OKC Thunder teammate Chet Holmgren.
Holmgren wrote (via his Instagram Story): "Money talks"
Caruso went undrafted in 2016.
He has spent eight seasons in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls and OKC Thunder.
His career averages are 6.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 43.7% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 382 games.
The 30-year-old has appeared in 31 NBA playoff games (five starts).
As for the Thunder, they are the first seed in the Western Conference with a 22-5 record in 27 games.