UPDATE: Chet Holmgren's Updated Injury Status For Thunder-Hawks Game

Chet Holmgren is on the injury report for Friday's game.

Ben Stinar

Mar 3, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) reacts to being injured during the third quarter of the game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Mar 3, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) reacts to being injured during the third quarter of the game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

UPDATE: Chet Holmgren is available (h/t Underdog NBA).

On Friday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder will play the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Georgia.

For the game, the Thunder could be without one of their best players, as Chet Holmgren is on the injury report.

He is averaging 15.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 2.9 blocks per contest while shooting 50.9% from the field and 40.4% from the three-point range in 16 games.

Via RotoWire: "Chet Holmgren: Deemed questionable Friday"

The Thunder come into the night as the first seed in the Western Conference with a 47-11 record in 58 games.

They have gone 8-2 over their last ten.

Most recently, the Thunder beat the Brooklyn Nets (in New York) by a score of 129-121.

Holmgren had an excellent performance.

Via Brandon Rahbar of Daily Thunder (on Wednesday): "Chet Holmgren tonight

22 PTS
7-12 FG
2-4 3PT
17 REB (career high)
4 AST
2 STL
3 BLK
0 TO

Best game since his return from injury."

Following the Hawks, the Thunder will play their next game on Sunday night when they visit Chris Paul and the San Antonio Spurs.

On the road, they have gone 21-7 in 28 games away from Oklahoma City.

NBA
Feb 26, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) grabs a rebound in the fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

As for the Hawks, they are the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 27-32 record in 59 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.

At home, the Hawks are 13-14 in 27 games at State Farm Arena.

