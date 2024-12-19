Chicago Bulls And Boston Celtics Injury Reports
On Thursday evening, the Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls will face off in Massachusetts.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 1:30 Eastern Time).
The Bulls have ruled out Chris Duarte, E.J. Liddell, Adama Sanogo and DJ Steward.
Josh Giddey and Dalen Terry are both questionable.
Meanwhile, the Celtics will be without JD Davison, Drew Peterson, Baylor Scheierman and Anton Watson.
Kristaps Porzingins, Sam Huaser and Xaiver Tillman are all questionable.
The Bulls come into play as the ninth seed in the east with a 12-15 record in 27 games.
They most recently beat the Raptors (in Toronto) by a score of 122-121.
Former All-Star Nikola Vucevic led the way with 24 points, five rebounds, three assists and two blocks while shooting 10/17 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.
On the other side, the Celtics have been among the best teams in the NBA.
They have gone 21-5 in 26 games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.
Most recently, the Celtics beat the Washington Wizards by a score of 112-98 to win their second straight game.
All-Star forward Jayson Tatum led the way with 28 points, 12 rebounds and two assists while shooting 12/26 from the field and 2/9 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
Last month, the Celtics beat the Bulls (in Chicago) by a score of 138-129.
Tatum put up 35 points and 14 rebounds.