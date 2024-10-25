Chicago Bulls And Milwaukee Bucks Injury Reports
On Friday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will host the Chicago Bulls in Wisconsin.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time).
The Bulls have ruled out Lonzo Ball, while E.J. Liddell, Adama Sanogo and DJ Steward are all listed as questionable.
Dalen Terry is available.
Meanwhile, the Bucks will be without Khris Middleton.
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez are probable, while Gary Trent Jr. is listed as questionable.
The Bulls are 0-1 after losing their first game to the New Orleans Pelicans by a score of 123-111.
Zach LaVine finished the loss with 27 points, five rebounds and three assists while shooting 10/17 from the field and 5/8 from the three-point range in 37 minutes.
Following the Bucks, the Bulls will head to Chicago for their first home game of the year when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday evening.
Last year, the Bulls lost to the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament, so they are coming off a season where they missed the NBA playoffs for the second straight year.
As for the Bucks, they are 1-0 after beating the Philadelphia 76ers by a score of 124-109.
Damian Lillard led the way with 30 points, nine rebounds and six assists while shooting 9/19 from the field and 6/12 from the three-point range in 38 minutes.
Following the Bulls, the Bucks will travel to New York for a matchup with the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday afternoon at Barclays Center.
Last season, they lost in the first round of the NBA playoffs.