Chicago Bulls And New Orleans Pelicans Injury Reports
On Wednesday evening, the New Orleans Pelicans and Chicago Bulls face off in Louisiana.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 2:30 Eastern Time).
The Bulls will have both Lonzo Ball and Dalen Terry available, so they are fully healthy for the first game of the season.
Meanwhile, the Pelicans have ruled out Trey Murphy III.
Dejounte Murray, Jose Alvarado and Zion Williamson are all listed as questionable.
Christian Clark of NOLA.com reported the latest.
Via Clark: "Dejounte Murray back at shootaround today. Don’t see Zion Williamson here. He missed practice yesterday with what team said was an illness."
The Bulls finished last season as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-43 record.
They have missed the NBA playoffs in each of the previous two years but have an intriguing roster led by Coby White, Josh Giddey and Zach LaVine.
Following New Orleans, the Bulls will remain on the road when they travel to Wisconsin for a showdown with the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday evening.
As for the Pelicans, they finished last season as the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.
They made the NBA playoffs for the second time in the previous three years, but lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round (in four games).
Following their matchup with the Bulls, the Pelicans will play their second game on Friday evening when they visit Deadnre Ayton and the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon.