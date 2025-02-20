Chicago Bulls And New York Knicks Injury Reports
On Thursday evening, the New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls will face off at Madison Square Garden.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports.
The Bulls have ruled out E.J. Liddell, Emanuel Miller and Patrick Williams.
Meanwhile, the Knicks will be without Josh Hart, Kevin McCullar Jr., Mitchell Robinson and Jacob Toppin.
OG Anunoby is questionable.
The former Indiana Hoosiers star is averaging 16.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.2% from the field and 36.5% from the three-point range.
He has missed each of the previous five games, so this would be his sixth straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
The Bulls are the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-33 record in 55 games.
They are in the middle of a four-game losing streak (and have gone 3-7 over their last ten).
Following the Knicks, the Bulls will play their next game on Saturday night when they return home to host Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns at the United Center.
As for the Knicks, they are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-18 record in 54 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and have gone 8-2 over their last ten).
Following the Bulls, the Knicks will play their next game on Friday night when they visit Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio.
Last month, the Bulls beat the Knicks by a score of 139-126 (in Chicago).