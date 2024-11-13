Chicago Bulls And New York Knicks Injury Reports
On Wednesday evening, the New York Knicks will host the Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time).
The Bulls have ruled out Lonzo Ball and DJ Steward.
Zach LaVine is probable, while Adama Sanogo and Jalen Smith are both questionable.
Meanwhile, the Knicks will be without Mitchell Robinson, Kevin McCullar Jr., Boo Buie III and Precious Achiuwa.
Jalen Brunson, Miles McBride and Cameron Payne are all questionable.
The Bulls are 4-7 in their first 11 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They most recently lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers by a score of 119-113.
LaVine led the team with 26 points, six rebounds and three assists while shooting 12/20 from the field and 2/7 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
Following the Knicks, the Bulls will play their next game on Friday evening when they visit the Cavs.
As for the Knicks, they are 5-5 in their first ten games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They most recently beat Paul George and the Philadelphia 76ers by a score of 111-99.
OG Anunoby finished with 24 points, six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block while shooting 11/16 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range.
Following Chicago, the Knicks will remain at home to host Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets on Friday evening at Madison Square Garden.