Chicago Bulls Announce Signing Of Former McDonald's All-American
DJ Steward played in the 2024-25 NBA Summer League for the Chicago Bulls.
The former McDonald's All-American averaged 17.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 47.0% from the field and 40.0% from the three-point range in five games.
On Sunday, the Chicago Bulls announced that they have signed Steward to a two-way deal.
Via Bulls.com: "The Chicago Bulls announced today the team has signed guard DJ Steward to a two-way contract."
Steward played his one season of college basketball at Duke.
During that year, he averaged 13.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 42.6% from the field and 34.1% from the three-point range in 24 games.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the signing.
Via Wojnarowski: "Another Chicago-area player for the Bulls. Steward was a blue-chip recruit for Duke in 2020 and undrafted as a one-and-done in 2021. He’s had stops with Kings and Celtics G League teams."
Steward has never appeared in an NBA regular season game but is coming off an excellent G League season with the Maine Celtics.
He averaged 19.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest while shooting 47.6% from the field and 35.8% from the three-point range in 32 games (five starts).
As for the Bulls, they are coming off a year where they were the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-43 record.
They lost to the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs.