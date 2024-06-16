Chicago Bulls Could Reportedly Lose Key Player In Free Agency
Andre Drummond is coming off another productive year for the Chicago Bulls.
The former UConn star finished the regular season with averages of 8.4 points and 9.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 55.6% from the field in 79 games.
This summer, Drummond will be a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.
Joe Cowley of The Chicago Sun-Times recently stated that the Bulls could lose the two-time NBA All-Star to another team.
Via Cowley's article in The Chicago Sun-Times: "Do they grab a big to replace the expected vacancy with Andre Drummond looking for a new team, as well as some youth to push starter Nikola Vucevic?"
Drummond was once among the best centers in the league when he was on the Detroit Pistons.
In addition to the Pistons and Bulls, he has also spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers over 12 seasons in the league.
His career averages are 12.7 points, 12.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 54.3% from the field in 864 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 17 NBA playoff games with the Pistons, Lakers and Nets.
As for the Bulls, they are coming off a season where they were the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-43 record.
They beat the Atlanta Hawks in their first play-in tournament game but lost to the Miami Heat in the second (so they missed the NBA playoffs).