Chicago Bulls Could Reportedly Release 14-Year NBA Veteran
Nikola Vucevic is coming off another season of strong production for the Chicago Bulls.
He put up averages of 18.5 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest while shooting 53.0% from the field and 40.2% from the three-point range in 73 games.
Vucevic has been mentioned in a lot of trade rumors over the previous few years.
According to Jake Fischer (via Bleacher Report, h/t Yahoo Sports), the Bulls could buyout the two-time NBA All-Star.
Fischer: "There hasn't been much of a market for Nikola Vucevic all along... I think that this juncture, we're probably more likely to see a Nikola Vucevic buyout mid-season than we are to see a trade."
Vucevic was the 16th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of USC.
He has also spent time with the Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers.
His career averages are 17.2 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 34.8% from the three-point range in 972 games.
Via @EnjoyBBall: "The last 4 players to average 17+ PPG & 10+ RPG with 900+ career games:
•Nikola Vučević
•Kevin Garnett
•Tim Duncan
•Shaquille O'Neal"
The Bulls finished the 2024-25 season as the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-43 record.
They lost to the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the third straight season.
Via @TheLeadSM: "Complete list of players to average 18+ PPG and 10+ RPG on 60%+ TS% last season:
- Giannis
- Jokic
- Sabonis
- KAT
- Nikola Vucevic"