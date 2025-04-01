Chicago Bulls Injury Report Against Raptors
On Tuesday evening, the Chicago Bulls will host the Toronto Raptors (at the United Center).
For the game, they have announced their injury report (updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time).
The Bulls have ruled out Ayo Dosunmu and Tre Jones.
Jevon Carter, Josh Giddey, Kevin Huerter, Julian Phillips, Jalen Smith and Dalen Terry are all questionable.
Lonzo Ball is doubtful.
The status of Giddey will have major implications on the game, as he has been one of the best guards in the league since the All-Star break.
Via The Lead: "Players averaging 20/8/8 since the ASB:
- Nikola Jokic
- Luka Doncic
- Josh Giddey"
The Bulls are currently the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 33-42 record in 75 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten (but are in the middle of a two-game losing streak).
Following the Raptors, the Bulls will play their next game on Friday night when they host the Portland Trail Blazers.
At home, they are 14-23 in 37 games.
Via The Chicago Bulls: "Coby White was ELITE in March:
27.7 points 4.7 rebounds 3.7 assists 50% FG 38% from three
Coby is the first Bull to be @Kia Eastern Conference POTM since DeMar in 2022."
As for the Raptors, they are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 28-47 record in 75 games.
They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak (and 6-4 over their last ten).
Following the Bulls, they will host the Trail Blazers on Thursday.