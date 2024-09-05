Chicago Bulls Legend Dennis Rodman Sends Out Heartfelt Instagram Post
Dennis Rodman is one of the most notable NBA players of all time.
He only made two All-Star Games, but was a huge part of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls winning three NBA Championships in a row.
On Thursday, Rodman made a heartfelt post to Instagram that had over 38,000 likes in two hours.
Rodman wrote: "Thank you for the Memories ✨Thank you for creating Me Dennis RodmanThank you for being My Mother Forever My Angel 😇 RIP Mom! From your only son as you would say 🤞🏾#mom#rip#love#goodlife"
Many people responded in the comments.
Matt Barnes: "🙏🏽🙏🏽"
John Salley: "Bless up Mommy 🙏🏾"
Olden Polynice: "My deepest condolences brother. May she rest in peace. Love you brother"
Wasim Abbas: "I'm very sorry for your loss Dennis 😭😭....my prayers and condolences....R.I.P to momma Shirley 🙏 🙏🤲🤲💯 !!!!!"
Jeremy Popoff: "So sorry for your loss, brother! Sending love and prayers!"
Barry Reeves: "Rest in Paradise 🙏🙏"
Chris Sanders: "My sincere condolences 🙏 Mr Dennis Rodman from your family and friends in Dallas, Texas ❤️"
Rodman was the 27th pick in the 1986 NBA Draft.
He played 14 seasons for the Detroit Pistons, Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs, Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks.
His career averages are 7.3 points, 13.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 52.1% from the field in 911 regular season games.
The Hall of Famer also appeared in 169 NBA playoff games (89 starts) and won five titles with the Bulls and Pistons.