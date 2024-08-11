Fastbreak

Chicago Bulls Legend Scottie Pippen Asks Intriguing Question On Social Media

Scottie Pippen sent out a post on X with an intriguing question.

Jan. 20, 2011; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls former player Scottie Pippen prior to the first half against the Dallas Mavericks at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports / Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Scottie Pippen is one of the best players in NBA history.

The Chicago Bulls legend has become very active on X as of late, and (on Sunday) he sent out a post with an intriguing question.

Pippen posted a graphic that asked the question, "Which one would you have rather seen happen?"

The first option was Derrick Rose never getting hurt.

He was once among the best point guards in the NBA when he was with the Bulls.

However, the 2011 MVP had injuries derail the prime of his career.

Feb 6, 2012; Newark, NJ, USA; Chicago Bulls point guard Derrick Rose (1) gets a breakaway slam dunk during the first half against the New Jersey Nets at the Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim O'Connor-USA TODAY Sports / Jim O'Connor-USA TODAY Sports

The second option was Kobe Bryant and Chris Paul teaming up on the Los Angeles Lakers.

David Stern famously vetoed a trade between the New Orleans Hornets and Lakers.

Feb 17, 2013; Houston, TX, USA; Western Conference guard Kobe Bryant (24) of the Los Angeles Lakers and guard Chris Paul (3) of the Los Angeles Clippers in the fourth quarter of the 2013 NBA all star game at the Toyota Center. West won 143-138. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports / Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The third option was James Harden, Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook all staying together on the Oklahoma City Thunder.

They broke up the original team when they traded Harden to the Houston Rockets before the 2012-13 season.

May 3, 2013; Houston, TX, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder small forward Kevin Durant (35) hugs Houston Rockets shooting guard James Harden (13) after game six of the first round of the 2013 NBA Playoffs at the Toyota Center. The Thunder defeated the Rockets 103-94. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports / Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The last option was if Kobe Bryant and LeBron James got to face off in the NBA Finals.

2009 likely would have their been best chance, but James and the Cleveland Cavaliers lost to Dwight Howard and the Orlando Magic in the NBA playoffs.

Dec. 25, 2010; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Miami Heat forward LeBron James (right) guards Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (left) at Staples Center. The Miami Heat defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 96-80. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

As for Pippen, he is one of the best 50 players of all time.

He helped lead the Bulls to six NBA Championships.

His career averages were 16.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.3% from the field and 32.6% from the three-point range in 1,178 games.

