Chicago Bulls Legend Scottie Pippen Asks Intriguing Question On Social Media
Scottie Pippen is one of the best players in NBA history.
The Chicago Bulls legend has become very active on X as of late, and (on Sunday) he sent out a post with an intriguing question.
Pippen posted a graphic that asked the question, "Which one would you have rather seen happen?"
The first option was Derrick Rose never getting hurt.
He was once among the best point guards in the NBA when he was with the Bulls.
However, the 2011 MVP had injuries derail the prime of his career.
The second option was Kobe Bryant and Chris Paul teaming up on the Los Angeles Lakers.
David Stern famously vetoed a trade between the New Orleans Hornets and Lakers.
The third option was James Harden, Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook all staying together on the Oklahoma City Thunder.
They broke up the original team when they traded Harden to the Houston Rockets before the 2012-13 season.
The last option was if Kobe Bryant and LeBron James got to face off in the NBA Finals.
2009 likely would have their been best chance, but James and the Cleveland Cavaliers lost to Dwight Howard and the Orlando Magic in the NBA playoffs.
As for Pippen, he is one of the best 50 players of all time.
He helped lead the Bulls to six NBA Championships.
His career averages were 16.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.3% from the field and 32.6% from the three-point range in 1,178 games.