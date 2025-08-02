Fastbreak

Chicago Bulls Legend Scottie Pippen Makes Heartfelt Post For Daughter

Bulls legend Scottie Pippen made a post to Instagram.

Ben Stinar

Oct 2, 2009; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls former player Scottie Pippen speaks during the Chicago 2016 live watch event at the Daley Plaza. Chicago was eliminated from contention to host the 2016 Summer Olympic Games. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-Imagn Images
Oct 2, 2009; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls former player Scottie Pippen speaks during the Chicago 2016 live watch event at the Daley Plaza. Chicago was eliminated from contention to host the 2016 Summer Olympic Games. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-Imagn Images / Jerry Lai-Imagn Images

Scottie Pippen last played in the NBA during the 2003-04 season.

That said, he is one of the most active players on social media.

On Saturday, Pippen made a heartfelt post to Instagram for his daughter.

There were over 3,000 likes in two hours.

He wrote: "In the Chi with the birthday girl 🎈 Love you @taypippen"

Many people commented on Pippen's post.

Taylor Pippen: "Love you lots 🫶🏾 🫶🏾"

@anthonyx9x2: "I bet Scottie doesn’t have to pay for a damn thing in that town"

@missmd2u: "Happy birthday to your daughter ❤️❤️❤️"

@dennisleasure: "Happy Birthday 🎉🎂 to your daughter tell her to enjoy a great day 💯🥇"

@danniboi_008: "I don’t know who’s having the most fun post retirement MJ , Pippen."

Scottie Pippen
May 1989; Chicago,IL, USA: FILE PHOTO; Chicago Bulls forward Scottie Pippen (33) is defended Detroit Pistons guard Mark Agguire (23) during the 1988-89 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Chicago Stadium. The Pistons defeated the Bulls 4 games to 2. Mandatory Credit: MPS-Imagn Images / MPS-Imagn Images

Pippen was the fifth pick in the 1987 NBA Draft out of Arkansas.

He spent the first 11 years of his career playing for the Chicago Bulls.

In that span, Pippen helped lead Michael Jordan and the franchise to six NBA Championships.

Via Ballislife.com: "Some of Scottie Pippen's best games

47 PTS (19/27 FG)
43 PTS, 6 STL (16/17 FG)
40 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST, 3 STL, 3 BLK
39 PTS, 10 AST, 9 STL
37 PTS, 8 REB, 7 AST, 6 3PT
28 PTS, 14 AST, 5 3PT
27 PTS, 11 REB, 8 STL, 6 AST
26 PTS, 12 REB, 7 AST, 5 BLK"

Pippen played 17 total seasons for the Bulls, Trail Blazers and Rockets.

Via Bleacher Report: "Scottie Pippen's 1993-94 Season Without MJ

22 PPG / 8.7 RPG / 5.6 APG
First Team All-Defensive
First Team All-NBA
3rd in MVP voting
All-Star MVP
55-27 record"

NBA
Mar 30, 1995; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan (45) talks with forward Scottie Pippen (33) after a timeout from the game against the Boston Celtics at Chicago Stadium. The Bulls beat the Celtics 100-82. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images / Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images
Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.