Chicago Bulls Legend Scottie Pippen Makes Heartfelt Post For Daughter

Some of Scottie Pippen's best games



47 PTS (19/27 FG)

43 PTS, 6 STL (16/17 FG)

40 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST, 3 STL, 3 BLK

39 PTS, 10 AST, 9 STL

37 PTS, 8 REB, 7 AST, 6 3PT

28 PTS, 14 AST, 5 3PT

27 PTS, 11 REB, 8 STL, 6 AST

26 PTS, 12 REB, 7 AST, 5 BLK pic.twitter.com/sYeuTp5GVb