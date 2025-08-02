Chicago Bulls Legend Scottie Pippen Makes Heartfelt Post For Daughter
Scottie Pippen last played in the NBA during the 2003-04 season.
That said, he is one of the most active players on social media.
On Saturday, Pippen made a heartfelt post to Instagram for his daughter.
There were over 3,000 likes in two hours.
He wrote: "In the Chi with the birthday girl 🎈 Love you @taypippen"
Many people commented on Pippen's post.
Taylor Pippen: "Love you lots 🫶🏾 🫶🏾"
@anthonyx9x2: "I bet Scottie doesn’t have to pay for a damn thing in that town"
@missmd2u: "Happy birthday to your daughter ❤️❤️❤️"
@dennisleasure: "Happy Birthday 🎉🎂 to your daughter tell her to enjoy a great day 💯🥇"
@danniboi_008: "I don’t know who’s having the most fun post retirement MJ , Pippen."
Pippen was the fifth pick in the 1987 NBA Draft out of Arkansas.
He spent the first 11 years of his career playing for the Chicago Bulls.
In that span, Pippen helped lead Michael Jordan and the franchise to six NBA Championships.
Via Ballislife.com: "Some of Scottie Pippen's best games
47 PTS (19/27 FG)
43 PTS, 6 STL (16/17 FG)
40 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST, 3 STL, 3 BLK
39 PTS, 10 AST, 9 STL
37 PTS, 8 REB, 7 AST, 6 3PT
28 PTS, 14 AST, 5 3PT
27 PTS, 11 REB, 8 STL, 6 AST
26 PTS, 12 REB, 7 AST, 5 BLK"
Pippen played 17 total seasons for the Bulls, Trail Blazers and Rockets.
Via Bleacher Report: "Scottie Pippen's 1993-94 Season Without MJ
22 PPG / 8.7 RPG / 5.6 APG
First Team All-Defensive
First Team All-NBA
3rd in MVP voting
All-Star MVP
55-27 record"