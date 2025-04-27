Chicago Bulls Legend Scottie Pippen Sends Heartfelt Message To NBA Son
On Saturday afternoon, the Memphis Grizzlies had their season come to an end when they got swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder.
They lost Game 4 (at home) by a score of 117-115.
Despite the loss, Scotty Pippen Jr. finished with 30 points, 11 rebounds and four assists while shooting 9/21 from the field and 2/7 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.
Via Real Sports: "Scotty Pippen Jr is the 5th Grizzlies player to have a playoff game with 30+ PTS & 10+ REB."
After the game, Pippen Jr.'s father (Scottie) made a heartfelt post to Instagram.
He wrote: "You didn’t just show up. You showed out. Legacy isn’t inherited... it’s built. Proud of you, son. @spippenjr"
Pippen Jr. finished his third NBA season with averages of 9.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 39.7% from the three-point range in 79 games.
He has spent two seasons with the Grizzlies (and one with the Los Angeles Lakers).
Via Michael Wallace: "My view: There’s no question about the young core moving forward.
Scotty Pippen Jr
Jaylen Wells
Zach Edey
Cam Spencer
All keepers on low-budget deals. All have or will outperform their contracts."
As for Pippen, the NBA legend played 17 years for the Chicago Bulls, Portland Trail Blazers and Houston Rockets.
He is most known for his legendary run with the Bulls, where they won NBA Championships.