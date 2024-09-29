Chicago Bulls Legend Scottie Pippen Sends Message To Derrick Rose
Derrick Rose is one of the most legendary Chicago Bulls players of all time.
Over seven seasons, he averaged 19.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field in 406 games.
Rose (who is from Chicago) also won an MVP and made three All-Star Games.
On Thursday, he announced that he is retiring from the NBA after 15 seasons.
One person who reacted to the news was Basketball Hall of Famer (and Bulls legend) Scottie Pippen.
His post on Instagram had over 28,000 likes in seven hours.
Pippen captioned his post: "Derrick Rose—Chicago’s own, the MVP, the heart of the city. From the youngest MVP to one of the most resilient to ever lace ‘em up, you put on for the Bulls like a true legend. Your journey was never just about the highlights; it was about the heart, the hustle, and the way you bounced back every time. The game won’t be the same without you, D. Rose. Respect forever."
Pippen played 17 seasons in the NBA for the Portland Trail Blazers, Houston Rockets (and Bulls).
He is most known for his legendary 11-year run with Chicago that saw the franchise win six NBA Championships.
After Rose left the Bulls, he spent time with the New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwovles, Detroit Pistons and Memphis Grizzlies (over 15 total seasons).
He finished his career with averages of 17.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest while shooting 45.6% from the field and 31.6% from the three-point range in 723 games.